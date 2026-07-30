Tom Holland's latest outing as the friendly neighborhood superhero appears to have spun an impressive start at the Philippine box office.
“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” earned a reported ₱92 million on its first day in local cinemas, making it one of the country's biggest opening-day performers of 2026. With overwhelmingly positive audience reactions already spreading online, the film is expected to gain even more momentum throughout the weekend.
Running for 145 minutes, the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by longtime franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. It also marks the first feature film produced specifically for the immersive ScreenX format.
The movie reunites Holland with Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, while expanding its ensemble with Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo, among others. It is also the 38th installment in the MCU.
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) gave the film a PG (Parental Guidance) rating, citing frequent fantasy action, superhero violence, peril, explosions, and mildly frightening sequences. The board reminded parents that the film's acrobatic stunts and superhero feats are fictional and should not be imitated in real life.
Early viewers have largely praised the film, fueling expectations that "Brand New Day" could continue its strong theatrical run in the coming days. If the reported figures hold, the web-slinger is well on track to become one of the Philippines' biggest box-office success stories of the year.