Tom Holland's latest outing as the friendly neighborhood superhero appears to have spun an impressive start at the Philippine box office.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” earned a reported ₱92 million on its first day in local cinemas, making it one of the country's biggest opening-day performers of 2026. With overwhelmingly positive audience reactions already spreading online, the film is expected to gain even more momentum throughout the weekend.

Running for 145 minutes, the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by longtime franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. It also marks the first feature film produced specifically for the immersive ScreenX format.