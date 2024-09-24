Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' teaser introduces the most unlikely heroes

With the success of "Deadpool & Wolverine" still fresh, Marvel Studios wasted no time releasing a new teaser trailer and poster for their next project, "Thunderbolts*".

In the comics, the Thunderbolts are Marvel's version of the Suicide Squad from DC comics, featuring a team of villains and anti-heroes who are looking to do some good. The difference, however, is that while the Squad are forced to do heroics with the threat of death, the latter WANTS to reform and be seen as heroes just like the Avengers.

The movie features returning characters from previous MCU films such as former Black Widow operative Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), her adopted father and soviet supersoldier Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), the Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and former Captain America successor John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

Joining them are "Ant-Man and the Wasp" main villain Ava Starr/The Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) from the solo "Black Widow" movie, and a new character making his MCU debut, Robert "Bob" Reynolds, a.k.a. The Sentry played by "Outer Range" star Lewis Pullman.

"Thunderbolts*" is scheduled to be released on 2 May 2025.