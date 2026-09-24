The wait for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday has officially begun as tickets for the highly anticipated superhero film are now available for select premium screens in the Philippines.

Moviegoers can purchase tickets starting today for INFINITY VISION-certified screens, a new certification for Premium Large Format (PLF) theaters that promises an enhanced cinematic experience through larger screens, brighter visuals and immersive sound.

Tickets for regular cinemas will be available starting 16 October.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together an ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie and Florence Pugh, among others.

The film also features Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, heroes from three distinct universes find themselves on a collision course as they face an existential threat unlike anything they have encountered before.

Produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz, the film arrives in Philippine cinemas for a limited time on 16 December.