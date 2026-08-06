Avengers Doomsday is the next slated film for December and yet while the movie is still a few months away it's the perfect time to catch up on some marvel movies or series before you watch it in theaters.

There are three ways to do this, timeline order with the shows from Disney + which you may or may not include but this is what marvel enthusiasts would recommend; post-credit scene order or release order, and a fast track if you don't have the energy and time for the whole MCU.