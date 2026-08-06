Avengers Doomsday is the next slated film for December and yet while the movie is still a few months away it's the perfect time to catch up on some marvel movies or series before you watch it in theaters.
There are three ways to do this, timeline order with the shows from Disney + which you may or may not include but this is what marvel enthusiasts would recommend; post-credit scene order or release order, and a fast track if you don't have the energy and time for the whole MCU.
Captain America: The First Avenger (1940s)
Agent Carter (Seasons 1–2)
Captain Marvel (1995)
Iron Man (2008)
Iron Man 2 (2010)
The Incredible Hulk (2010)
Thor (2010)
The Avengers (2012)
Iron Man 3 (2012)
Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2014)
I Am Groot (Seasons 1–2)
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Ant-Man (2015)
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Black Widow (2016)
Black Panther (2016)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016)
Doctor Strange (2016–2017)
Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Avengers: Endgame (2018–2023)
Loki (Season 1) (Takes place outside time immediately after Endgame's 2012 scene)
What If...? (Seasons 1–2) (Multiversal anthology)
WandaVision (2023)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2024)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2024)
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2024)
Eternals (2024)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2024)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2024)
Hawkeye (2024)
Moon Knight (2025)
Ms. Marvel (2025)
Thor: Love and Thunder (2025)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2025)
Werewolf by Night (Special Presentation)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2025)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2026)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2026)
Secret Invasion (2026)
Loki (Season 2) (Continues directly from Season 1 / Multiverse setup)
The Marvels (2026)
Echo (2026)
Deadpool & Wolverine (2026) (Multiversal void / TVA)
Agatha All Along
Captain America: Brave New World
Daredevil: Born Again
Thunderbolts*
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Iron Man (2008)
The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Iron Man 2 (2010)
Thor (2011)
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
The Avengers (2012)
Iron Man 3 (2013)
Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Ant-Man (2015)
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Doctor Strange (2016)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Black Panther (2018)
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
Captain Marvel (2019)
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
WandaVision (Series, 2021)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Series, 2021)
Loki (Season 1, 2021)
Black Widow (2021)
What If...? (Season 1, 2021)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
Eternals (2021)
Hawkeye (Series, 2021)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
Moon Knight (Series, 2022)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
Ms. Marvel (Series, 2022)
Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
I Am Groot (Season 1, 2022)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Series, 2022)
Werewolf by Night (2022)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022)
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)
Secret Invasion (Series, 2023)
Loki (Season 2, 2023)
The Marvels (2023)
What If...? (Season 2, 2023)
Echo (Series, 2024)
Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)
Agatha All Along (Series, 2024)
Captain America: Brave New World (2025)
Daredevil: Born Again (Series, 2025)
Thunderbolts* (2025)
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)
Foundation & Character Arcs
Iron Man (2008) & The Avengers (2012)
Why it matters: Introduces the core Avengers team and establishes Robert Downey Jr.'s foundational history in the MCU.
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Why it matters: Fractures the original Avengers team, setting up political rifts and introducing critical legacy heroes.
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) & Avengers: Endgame (2019)
Why it matters: The emotional climax of the Infinity Saga that alters the balance of the universe and sets up the current era.
Multiverse, Incursions & Reality Mechanics
Loki (Seasons 1 & 2)
Why it matters: Serves as the ultimate guide to the TVA, time branching, variants, and how the collapse of the multiverse works.
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
Why it matters: Showcases the immediate dangers of multiversal crossovers and brings alternate-reality variants into the fold.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
Why it matters: Explicitly defines Incursions—the exact mechanism where entire realities collide and destroy one another.
Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)
Why it matters: Integrates legacy non-MCU realities (like the Fox universe) and explores timeline anchors and TVA mechanics.
New Teams & World Order
Thunderbolts*
Why it matters: Establishes Earth's new political climate and the ground-level team dynamic prior to the multiversal crisis.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Why it matters: Introduces Marvel's First Family and directly bridges the origin of Doctor Doom's comic roots to the screen.