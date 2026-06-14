The Philippines that could have been

For years, Filipinos have dutifully paid their PhilHealth contributions with the expectation that when illness strikes, help will be there. Yet stories of families drowning in hospital debt continue to emerge with alarming regularity. Patients still leave hospitals carrying bills worth hundreds of thousands of pesos. Families continue to organize fundraisers, sell property, borrow money, and appeal to strangers online just to keep loved ones alive.

The reality is difficult to ignore. If even a portion of a trillion pesos had been invested directly into healthcare, the country's medical system could look dramatically different today. Government hospitals could be modernized and expanded. Provincial medical centers could be equipped with advanced diagnostic equipment. More doctors, nurses, and specialists could be hired and retained. Public health programs could reach communities that remain underserved.

Most importantly, treatment could become genuinely accessible.

Instead of merely reducing costs, the government could directly fund healthcare services and partner with private hospitals to ensure that Filipinos receive treatment regardless of their financial status. The conversation would no longer revolve around how much a patient can afford to pay but how quickly they can receive care.

For many families, healthcare would not simply become cheaper. It could become free.

The importance of that distinction becomes clearer when viewed through the experiences of real people.

I know a photographer from La Union. She is only 29 years old and is currently battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer. Like many young professionals, she built her life through hard work, creativity, and perseverance. Today, however, much of her energy is focused on a different battle.

Her medical expenses have already reached approximately P2 million and continue to climb.

Cancer does not wait for savings accounts to grow. It does not pause while families search for funding. Every consultation, procedure, laboratory test, and treatment comes with a cost.

As her expenses continue to mount, one cannot help but ask a simple question: how much of that burden could have been eased if public healthcare had received the funding it truly needed?

Her story is not unusual. In fact, that may be the most troubling part.

Across the country, thousands of families face similar situations every year. Their stories rarely make national headlines, but they are lived daily in hospital corridors, charity wards, and intensive care units.

Sometimes, however, one story captures public attention and forces people to confront the realities that many would rather ignore.

Recently, a social media post by Maria Lourdes Sulit resonated with thousands of Filipinos.

In her account, she described how her husband Marvin died from a brain hematoma after the family struggled to secure funds for a life-saving operation. She recounted being told that surgery would cost millions of pesos and that even a transfer to another hospital still required a deposit they could not immediately produce.

Time, unfortunately, was something they did not have.

After her husband's death, Sulit said she sought assistance through PhilHealth, only to be informed that certain benefits could not be processed because he had been confined for less than 24 hours.

Whether the policy was applied correctly or whether exceptions could have been made are matters for regulators and healthcare officials to address. Yet the story resonated because it touched a nerve familiar to many Filipinos.

What is the value of decades of contributions if families still find themselves helpless during their most desperate moments?

That question becomes even more difficult to answer when one considers the public frustrations that have long surrounded the healthcare system.

Patients often find themselves shocked by the final bill. Emergency room fees, doctor's fees, laboratory fees, equipment charges, room charges, and medication costs quickly accumulate. A single hospitalization can erase years of savings.

For ordinary Filipinos, illness is not merely a medical problem. It is often a financial emergency.

Yet healthcare represents only one area where the absence of public funds can be felt.

Step outside any major hospital and walk toward the nearest highway. Chances are you will find commuters standing beneath the sun, shielding themselves from the rain with umbrellas or pieces of cardboard while waiting for transportation.

A proper waiting shed may seem insignificant when compared to billion-peso infrastructure projects, but to a worker heading home after a long shift, it matters. To a student carrying books through a downpour, it matters. To a senior citizen waiting under the heat of a tropical afternoon, it matters.

A fraction of P1 trillion could have built thousands of such facilities throughout the country.

The same can be said for homeless shelters.

Every night, countless Filipinos sleep on sidewalks, beneath bridges, and in makeshift structures because they have nowhere else to go. A properly funded social welfare system could provide temporary housing, access to healthcare, counseling, and livelihood assistance designed to help people rebuild their lives.

The resources exist. The question has always been whether they are reaching the people who need them.

The same principle applies to education, where overcrowded classrooms remain a challenge. It applies to flood control projects in communities repeatedly devastated by typhoons. It applies to agriculture, where farmers continue to struggle with inadequate irrigation and support facilities despite their crucial role in feeding the nation.

The effects of corruption are often discussed in terms of missing money, investigations, and criminal cases. But those are only the symptoms.

The true cost is measured elsewhere.

It is measured in patients delaying treatment because they cannot afford it.

It is measured in parents wondering how they will pay the next hospital bill.

It is measured in commuters standing in the rain.

It is measured in homeless families searching for a safe place to sleep.

It is measured in opportunities that never arrived because the resources meant to create them disappeared long before they reached the public.

A trillion pesos may be a theoretical figure, but the consequences of losing public resources are not theoretical at all.

They are visible every day.

The Philippines has never lacked talent, ambition, or potential. What it has struggled with is ensuring that public funds consistently serve the public interest.

Had those resources remained where they belonged, perhaps the conversation today would not be about unaffordable treatment, inadequate infrastructure, or underfunded services.

Perhaps a young photographer fighting leukemia would have one less burden to carry.

Perhaps a grieving widow would not be asking why years of contributions could not help her husband in his final hours.

And perhaps millions of Filipinos would be living in a country that finally delivers the services they have already paid for.