Artikulo Onse says Sara Duterte linked to ‘covered-up’ corruption issues

They likewise criticized Duterte for allegedly supporting moves that diluted anti-political dynasty legislation, saying this allowed entrenched families to evade scrutiny.

“Pwede nating sabihin sinusuportahan ni VP Sara yung posisyon ng Speaker Bojie at majority floor leader na ipalabnaw yung usapin ng anti-political dynasty bill,” they said, emphasizing that 64% of Filipinos oppose political dynasties according to Pulse Asia.

Meanwhile, Espiritu highlighted unresolved corruption tied to flood control projects and confidential funds, arguing these issues have left the country in a “permanent state of social trauma.”

The briefing also called for restitution of misappropriated funds and immediate accountability measures, including an impeachment process for Duterte.

“Hindi ito ang pantakip… Kasama naman ito sa accountability,” the group stressed, urging that unresolved scandals be addressed in parallel with other legal proceedings.

Artikulo Onse warned that public discontent will persist, fueling social unrest and distrust in government institutions, if the government prioritizes political expediency over genuine accountability.