Artikulo Onse says Sara Duterte linked to ‘covered-up’ corruption issues

Artikulo Onse, a group that pushes for a corruption-free government, accuses Vice President Sara Duterte of being part of a government that has repeatedly “covered up” major corruption scandals, calling for renewed public accountability.
At a press briefing on 23 March, the group — consisting of Lawyer Luke Espiritu, Labor leader Leody De Guzman, Liberal Party President Erin Tañada, and UNA Party head JV Bautista — launched the “Kunsensya War,” describing it as a moral uprising against officials and private individuals who allegedly misappropriated public funds.
“Every peso stolen is a peso taken from the Filipino people. So dapat po managot sa isang impeachment procedure si VP Sara Duterte. The Filipino people deserve answers, not cover-ups,” they said.
The group claimed that high-profile figures, including Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, were declared uninvolved while smaller players bore the brunt of accountability measures.
“Maraming tinakpan na issue sa gobyerno… Hindi lang administration ni Bongbong Marcos kundi mismo ni VP Sara Duterte,” the group said, pointing to the delayed and limited investigation into the Flood Control scandal.
They likewise criticized Duterte for allegedly supporting moves that diluted anti-political dynasty legislation, saying this allowed entrenched families to evade scrutiny.
“Pwede nating sabihin sinusuportahan ni VP Sara yung posisyon ng Speaker Bojie at majority floor leader na ipalabnaw yung usapin ng anti-political dynasty bill,” they said, emphasizing that 64% of Filipinos oppose political dynasties according to Pulse Asia.
Meanwhile, Espiritu highlighted unresolved corruption tied to flood control projects and confidential funds, arguing these issues have left the country in a “permanent state of social trauma.”
The briefing also called for restitution of misappropriated funds and immediate accountability measures, including an impeachment process for Duterte.
“Hindi ito ang pantakip… Kasama naman ito sa accountability,” the group stressed, urging that unresolved scandals be addressed in parallel with other legal proceedings.
Artikulo Onse warned that public discontent will persist, fueling social unrest and distrust in government institutions, if the government prioritizes political expediency over genuine accountability.