Spanish PM's wife charged with corruption

Peinado said his investigation had found sufficient indications of criminal conduct by Gomez, 55, according to a ruling dated April 11 that was made public on Monday.

He formally charged Gomez with embezzlement, influence peddling, corruption in business dealings and misappropriation of funds, the ruling added.

"The chair served as a means of private professional development for the person under investigation," the judge wrote.

It is now up to the courts to decide whether Gómez will stand trial.

Gomez, who is on an official visit to China with Sanchez, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Sanchez has dismissed the allegations against his wife as an attempt by the right wing to undermine his government. Opposition parties have called for his resignation.

The case originated from a complaint filed by an anti-corruption group with far-right ties.

The prime minister’s brother, David Sanchez, has also been indicted in a separate investigation into alleged influence peddling tied to his hiring by a regional government.

Sanchez’s former right-hand man and former transport minister, Jose Luis Abalos, went on trial this month over alleged kickbacks linked to public contracts.