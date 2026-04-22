House of cards

When people find themselves in tough situations, they often feel a surge of emotions that can drive a desire for revenge. It is not merely a threat but rather a promise of defiance.

Revenge has long been a critical theme in literature and film. Characters who refuse to go quietly remind us that even in the face of overwhelming odds, we can still fight back. Iconic narratives — from classics like The Count of Monte Cristo to modern hits like John Wick — follow a protagonist who, wronged and underestimated, embarks on a path fueled by a desire for justice, ultimately inspiring those around them to stand up for themselves.

The quest for vengeance, however, is a double-edged sword. It can be a powerful motivator or it can lead to destructive outcomes — for both the avenger and those targeted.

“I will not fall alone” is particularly relevant in the current socio-political climate, especially since it was former Speaker Martin Romualdez who issued the threat. This after the Office of the Ombudsman rejected his request to travel to Singapore for a medical checkup after an angioplasty.

Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co, whom many pointed to as the architect of the multibillion-peso flood control mess, had identified Romualdez and his cousin, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as the main beneficiaries of the corruption.