House of cards

“I will not fall alone” is a classic threat of revenge of one who has been cornered, promising a hell of a ride to those who dare to pin him down.
The declaration can be either heroic or tragic. It embodies the raw, primal instinct that emerges when people feel cornered, deprived of their agency and pushed to their limit.
When people find themselves in tough situations, they often feel a surge of emotions that can drive a desire for revenge. It is not merely a threat but rather a promise of defiance.
Revenge has long been a critical theme in literature and film. Characters who refuse to go quietly remind us that even in the face of overwhelming odds, we can still fight back. Iconic narratives — from classics like The Count of Monte Cristo to modern hits like John Wick — follow a protagonist who, wronged and underestimated, embarks on a path fueled by a desire for justice, ultimately inspiring those around them to stand up for themselves.
The quest for vengeance, however, is a double-edged sword. It can be a powerful motivator or it can lead to destructive outcomes — for both the avenger and those targeted.
“I will not fall alone” is particularly relevant in the current socio-political climate, especially since it was former Speaker Martin Romualdez who issued the threat. This after the Office of the Ombudsman rejected his request to travel to Singapore for a medical checkup after an angioplasty.
Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co, whom many pointed to as the architect of the multibillion-peso flood control mess, had identified Romualdez and his cousin, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as the main beneficiaries of the corruption.
Co claimed the two received billions of pesos in kickbacks, delivered in suitcases by aides, including former Marine Sgt. Orly Guteza, who earlier testified before a Senate panel that he delivered cash to residences in Forbes Park and Malacañang. Although both the former speaker and the President have denied it, 18 other supposed former Marines have since backed the claim.
Ombudsman Crispin Remulla, a seasoned political figure, rejected the travel request despite Romualdez’s unequivocal assurance that he would return. The rejection came following Co’s arrest in Europe last week.
Seeing former powerful members of the House of Representatives fall from grace is amusing. Romualdez publicly proclaimed he will not be a “fall guy” for others’ corruption, while Remulla’s stand gives us a glimpse of how fragile justice is in the house of cards.
The message, though, is clear: accountability in governance should never be sacrificed to protect the interests of the powerful. The situation of all those accused of corruption should make us demand a more justice-oriented approach to politics.
Silence is complicity. Speaking up and standing up for what is right is strength.
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