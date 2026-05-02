Fanatics’ hour

As criminal justice Prof. Raymund E. Narag recently lamented on where we are now: “We are not lacking in evidence. We are drowning in it. Paper trails, testimonies, bank records, whistleblowers, congressional hearings — one scandal after another, each more brazen than the last. And, yet, nothing changes. Not in the one place where it matters most: the minds of the faithful.”

The faithful is doubtless a euphemism for fanatics.

How citizens of a supposedly democratic country became engulfed and wallow in political fanaticism is a complicated tale involving, among other things, self-interested political leaders brazenly undermining accountability to social media mercenaries amplifying lies and impunities.

But whatever these dark political forces did to unleash fanaticism, needless to say, many citizens inadvertently ended up forgoing their powerful rights to scrutinize public officials and hold them accountable.

In other words, scores of “responsible” Filipinos have become complicit in wrongdoing themselves. Even more tragic, these same citizens don’t want to take the responsibility for it, wistfully washing off their guilt.

In fact, dispensing with responsibility afflicts even embarrassing political personalities like Senator Robinhood Padilla. In recently saying that he is tired of our political system, the good senator didn’t so much as take responsibility for the fact that he is one of the very reasons the political system has become as bad as it is now.