The 2026 Formula 1 season may still have races to go, but Mercedes already has two world titles to celebrate, completing a remarkable championship double after securing the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships in consecutive race weekends.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli made history at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Nov. 1, becoming Formula 1's youngest-ever World Drivers' Champion at just 20 years old. The Italian sealed the title with a third-place finish behind race winner Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, marking a historic milestone for both himself and the Silver Arrows.

A week later, Mercedes completed its championship triumph at the São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, securing its ninth Constructors' Championship and its first since 2021.

Despite missing out on a podium finish at Interlagos, Mercedes collected enough points through George Russell and Antonelli, who finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Their combined result proved sufficient to put the championship beyond the reach of closest rival Ferrari.

The Brazilian Grand Prix, however, was far from straightforward. A rain-affected 71-lap race at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace tested the drivers as changing track conditions forced teams to constantly adjust their strategies.

While McLaren's Lando Norris claimed victory after recovering from an early setback, Red Bull's Max Verstappen delivered one of the afternoon's standout performances, charging from 21st on the grid to finish second ahead of teammate Isack Hadjar.

Antonelli also endured a challenging afternoon, spinning twice during the race after initially leading the field. Nevertheless, he managed to recover and finish fifth, contributing crucial points to Mercedes' championship campaign.

The result brings an end to Mercedes' five-year wait to return to the top of the Constructors' standings. After several seasons of setbacks and challenges following its dominant championship run, the team has once again demonstrated the strength of its engineering, race execution and driver lineup.

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With Antonelli leading the Drivers' Championship triumph and Russell providing valuable consistency throughout the campaign, Mercedes has shown that its return to the top is the product of a collective effort.