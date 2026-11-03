Toyota brings remote vehicle controls to new Hilux through connected apps
Toyota Motor Philippines is expanding its connected vehicle services with Next-Gen myToyota Connect, allowing eligible All-New Hilux owners to remotely control selected vehicle functions and monitor their vehicles through a smartphone.
The system integrates Toyota Remote, enabling users to switch on the air conditioning before entering their vehicle, check door and window status, and remotely lock or unlock doors.
Owners can also locate their vehicles using GPS-based Find My Car, activate the horn or hazard lights, and receive alerts when their vehicle leaves a designated area or detects possible unauthorized entry.
For additional security, Toyota offers assistance-supported stolen vehicle tracking and remote immobilization, subject to service conditions.
The platform also includes e-Care, which provides vehicle health alerts, customer support and access to roadside assistance.
Toyota is also preparing to introduce Connected Toyota Insure (CTI), a usage-based insurance program that considers driving behavior and mileage when calculating potential renewal savings.
The system monitors driving habits, including harsh braking, acceleration and cornering, to generate a personalized Driving Score.
Eligible customers may qualify for savings of up to 25 percent on the driving-related portion of their insurance premiums, subject to conditions. The maximum discount is not guaranteed.
“We want our customers to feel supported long after they drive home their Toyota. Next-Gen mTC featuring Toyota Remote helps eligible All-New Hilux owners prepare for a drive, check on their vehicle, and access assistance through their phone,” said Elijah Sue Marcial, Toyota Motor Philippines first vice president for vehicle operations.
Basic myToyota Connect services, including vehicle location, geofencing and trip recording, are also available on selected Toyota models.
Customers can access eligible features through the myToyota and Toyota Remote applications, with availability depending on the vehicle model, variant and subscription conditions.