Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has opened a new dealership in Davao City, bringing its network in Mindanao to 12 locations as the automaker expands its sales and after-sales services in the region.

The company inaugurated Toyota Tugbok, Davao Inc. on 13 November 2026, strengthening its presence in a growing district that connects Davao City's urban center with surrounding residential, agricultural and commercial communities.

Located along the Davao-Bukidnon National Highway, the dealership is expected to serve motorists in Tugbok and neighboring areas.

The facility covers a total floor area of 11,470 square meters and operates as a full 3S dealership, offering vehicle sales, maintenance services and spare parts.

It is equipped with 18 service bays and 10 body and paint bays to accommodate vehicle maintenance, repairs and other after-sales requirements.

TMP said the new dealership supports its broader effort to improve customer access to automotive products and services while responding to growing transportation needs in Davao City.

Expanding Toyota's regional presence

TMP President Masando Hashimoto recalled attending the dealership's groundbreaking ceremony in 2024, describing its completion as another milestone in the company's expansion.

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“In 2024, I had the privilege of joining the groundbreaking ceremony at this very location. What was once an empty land filled with dreams has now become a beautiful, fully operational dealership,” Hashimoto said.

“This facility will help our Davao customers achieve their dream of owning a Toyota while contributing to the growth and prosperity of the city of Davao,” he added.

Toyota Tugbok President Betty Lu, meanwhile, emphasized the dealership's responsibility to maintain the automaker's service standards.

“When Toyota entrusted us with this dealership, we understood immediately that this was not about expansion,” Lu said.

“As we open Toyota Tugbok today, we recognize that we are only part of something much bigger than any single dealership. I assure you that we will protect the Toyota brand with the highest honor, and together with your support, we will deliver on our shared goals,” she added.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte joined Toyota executives and local officials during the inauguration.

TMP said the new facility forms part of its nationwide dealership expansion strategy, aimed at strengthening its customer service network and providing motorists with greater access to vehicle maintenance and repair facilities.