China’s growing appetite for durian is opening fresh opportunities for Philippine agricultural exports, with two Davao-based companies securing $27 million in trade agreements.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said Tuesday the deals could spur investments, expand production and strengthen the country’s foothold in the Chinese market.

The deals involve Eng Seng Food Products and Maylong Enterprises Corp., which entered into separate agreements with Chinese buyer Somago (Tianjin) Cross-border E-commerce Co. Ltd.

Eng Seng secured a $17-million annual strategic cooperation agreement covering November 2026 to November 2027, with room for expansion depending on market conditions.

The Davao-based company operates across durian cultivation, processing and cold-chain exports, maintaining partnerships with approximately 2,000 farmers.

Meanwhile, Maylong signed a frozen durian procurement agreement targeting $10 million in annual purchases from November 2026 to October 2027.

The agreements could provide a stronger commercial pipeline for Philippine durian, encouraging investments in production capacity, processing facilities and cold-chain logistics to meet Chinese demand.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said stronger overseas demand could help raise farmers’ incomes and narrow the country’s widening agricultural trade deficit.

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“By expanding overseas markets, we are not only strengthening the country’s agricultural trade position through higher export earnings but also encouraging much-needed investments in the agriculture sector,” he said.

The latest agreements build on the Philippines’ gains from CIIE 2025, which generated P920.58 million in booked sales and subsequently led to P3.8 billion in agricultural export transactions involving durian, eels, young coconuts and frozen fruits.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra noted that the agreements reflect the government’s push to turn international trade exhibitions into concrete business opportunities.

“This is what we came to CIIE for—to turn opportunities into actual business partnerships and open more markets for our Filipino agricultural products.

Beyond showcasing what the Philippines can offer, we want to see our farmers, fisherfolk, and agri-enterprises benefit from meaningful trade agreements and increased export opportunities,” she said.