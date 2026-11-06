Three consumer and civic groups on Friday challenged business organizations to substantiate warnings that worsening Philippine-China relations could cost millions of Filipino jobs, accusing them of promoting economic fears that could weaken the country's defense of its sovereignty.

CitizenWatch, Konsyumer At Mamamayan (KM) and Bantay Konsyumer, Kuryente, Kalsada (BK3) said the government should not be pressured into softening its position on maritime disputes over concerns about potential trade and employment losses.

Their statements followed an appeal by business, labor and other sectoral organizations urging Manila and Beijing to ease diplomatic tensions and protect economic ties.

CitizenWatch co-convenor and former Quezon City Rep. Christopher "Kit" Belmonte said warnings of widespread job losses echoed what he described as China's economic pressure tactics.

He cited Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas data showing China's relatively small contribution to Philippine net foreign direct investment and urged business leaders to scrutinize claims of potential economic losses.

“Rather than reinforcing dependence on China, the Philippines should expand its economic partnerships with Japan, South Korea, the United States, the European Union, Australia, and fellow ASEAN economies,” Belmonte said.

KM co-convenor Danilo Lorenzo "Ren" Delos Santos likewise challenged business groups to present evidence supporting claims that millions of jobs could be affected.

“Nasaan ang ebidensiya? Huwag nambudol ng taumbayan gamit ang mga nakakatakot na pahayag na walang sapat na batayan,” Delos Santos said.

BK3 lead convenor Karry Sison said economic cooperation should not be used to discourage the Philippines from asserting its maritime rights.

“Isang malaking budol na gawing panimbang ang pakikipagkalakalan sa China sa tapang ng mga Pilipinong patuloy na naninindigan at lumalaban sa araw-araw na pambabastos sa soberanya ng ating bansa,” Sison said.

The business and labor organizations, in their earlier joint appeal, warned that escalating diplomatic tensions could disrupt supply chains, raise costs and threaten employment.

They also called for stronger domestic industries, diversified trading partners and continued diplomatic engagement without compromising Philippine sovereignty.