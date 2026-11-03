Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, rejected China's accusations that the Philippines obstructed its participation in an ASEAN defense meeting, saying Beijing's activities in the West Philippine Sea amounted to more than obstruction.

In a television interview, Teodoro challenged Beijing's allegations that he acted unprofessionally and out of personal interest during the 13th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu.

"To call my acts in any way obstructionism, I mean, what are they doing in Bajo de Masinloc and Mischief Reef. That is not only obstructionism, but that is also more than obstructing, that is already usurping," Teodoro said.

China earlier accused the Philippines of abusing its ASEAN chairmanship to hinder Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun's participation in the regional gathering.

Beijing claimed it received a formal invitation only days before the meeting, leaving insufficient preparation time. China was represented by its defense attaché, Senior Capt. Yang Lei.

Teodoro also questioned China's commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), citing its refusal to recognize the 2016 arbitral ruling that rejected Beijing's expansive maritime claims.

"That's what they say, that they recognize UNCLOS (but) they don't recognize the arbitral award, but they say they recognize UNCLOS so, there's an inconsistency there because the arbitral award was brought pursuant to UNCLOS and they participated initially, then they withdrew," he said.

The defense chief maintained that the Philippines successfully hosted the ADMM and ADMM-Plus meetings, citing positive assessments from participating countries.

He also rejected suggestions that his actions were driven by personal interests, saying the successful gathering reflected the collective efforts of the Department of National Defense, Armed Forces, Philippine National Police, other government agencies and local officials in Cebu.

Teodoro said Beijing should raise its concerns directly with ASEAN member states and dialogue partners rather than question the Philippines' handling of the gathering.