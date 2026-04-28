DoTr compensation programs benefit displaced residents

Transportation Secretary Banoy Lopez said the agency is following a direct mandate from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure that no family is left behind or uncompensated during the project’s development.

“The President’s order is to give our countrymen fair compensation if their homes or properties are affected,” Lopez said. “We are happy to see their lives improve because they were able to buy land or homes and use the funds to start businesses.”

Recipients of the program reported a transition from renting to homeownership. Randy, a former tenant who used to pay monthly rent, said the compensation allowed him to build a house and open a small store.