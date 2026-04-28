DoTr compensation programs benefit displaced residents

Families displaced by the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) in Pampanga are reporting improved living conditions after receiving government compensation and livelihood assistance.
This comes as the Department of Transportation (DoTr) provided payouts for land, structures and “income loss” to residents affected by the 147-kilometer railway project, which will connect Clark International Airport to Calamba, Laguna.
Transportation Secretary Banoy Lopez said the agency is following a direct mandate from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure that no family is left behind or uncompensated during the project’s development.
“The President’s order is to give our countrymen fair compensation if their homes or properties are affected,” Lopez said. “We are happy to see their lives improve because they were able to buy land or homes and use the funds to start businesses.”
Recipients of the program reported a transition from renting to homeownership. Randy, a former tenant who used to pay monthly rent, said the compensation allowed him to build a house and open a small store.
Another resident, Celina, used her financial aid to open a sari-sari store that now earns between P1,500 and P3,000 in daily revenue.
Other residents, such as Jaime and Jojo, credited the government assistance for allowing them to secure permanent housing for their families and fund their children’s education.
The NSCR project is expected to generate 350,000 jobs across its 35 stations during the construction phase. Once operational, the railway is projected to serve 800,000 passengers daily and reduce the travel time between Pampanga and Laguna from four hours to two.