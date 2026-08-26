The delivery adds to the rolling stock being assembled for the 147-kilometer railway, which is expected to serve about 800,000 commuters daily once fully operational.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said construction remains on track as the government races to put portions of the railway into service.

“The directive is to accelerate the construction of the NSCR, and with this development, we will be able to deliver the project on time. We made sure that the trainsets underwent thorough inspection and are of high quality to ensure that passengers can use them safely and reliably,” Lopez said.

The newly delivered trainset was procured from Japan Transport Engineering Company and Sumitomo Corp. under Contract Package 03 for rolling stock. Another trainset is expected to arrive in October.

Once fully operational, the 147-kilometer NSCR will have 35 stations linking Central Luzon, Metro Manila and Calabarzon.

The railway is expected to serve about 800,000 commuters daily and cut travel time between Clark, Pampanga and Calamba, Laguna to about two hours from the current four hours.