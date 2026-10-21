Agency coordinating with PAGASA and disaster officials on heat index-based workplace safety measures

DOLE Cavite Provincial Director Marivic B. Martinez discusses proposed workplace safety guidelines, including possible work suspension during extreme heat conditions, during the Usapang PIA program on Wednesday, 21 October 2026.

CAVITE — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is preparing new labor advisories that could establish guidelines for suspending work during extreme heat conditions as the government strengthens measures to protect workers from the effects of El Niño.

DOLE Cavite Provincial Director Marivic B. Martinez disclosed the initiative during the Usapang PIA program on Wednesday, 21 October, saying the department is coordinating with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), and disaster management authorities to develop workplace safety standards based on heat index levels.

Martinez said the proposed guidelines would help determine when working conditions become hazardous enough to warrant the suspension of work.

She explained that existing Labor Advisory No. 8, issued in 2023, already provides safety and health measures to prevent and control heat stress in workplaces.

However, the advisory primarily focuses on managing and mitigating the effects of prolonged exposure to high temperatures rather than establishing specific conditions for work suspension.

Under the planned guidelines, heat index classifications would be considered in determining appropriate protective measures for workers.

Martinez cited heat index levels beginning at 32 degrees Celsius, which fall under the caution category, and higher readings associated with more dangerous conditions.

The proposed standards are expected to provide employers with clearer guidance on responding to extreme heat, particularly in workplaces where employees face prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

The DOLE official emphasized that the department continues to provide technical assistance to establishments across CALABARZON to ensure compliance with occupational safety and health standards.

These efforts include advisory visits to micro, small and medium enterprises, monitoring of construction sites, and labor inspections of private establishments.

Martinez also reminded workers that heat-related illnesses, including heatstroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps, may qualify for compensation under the Employees’ Compensation Commission, subject to applicable requirements.

She urged employers to prepare appropriate workplace health and safety measures to minimize the risks associated with extreme heat.

The department will continue coordinating with employers and labor organizations as it develops additional protective measures.