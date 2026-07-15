TACLOBAN CITY — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has provided more than P1.5 million worth of livelihood projects to 45 parents of child laborers in Biliran province to strengthen its child labor prevention campaign.

Flordelis Ceniza, focal person of the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP) in Biliran, said the livelihood assistance aims to improve the economic conditions of vulnerable families, enabling parents to establish sustainable sources of income while reducing their dependence on child labor.

Ceniza said the assistance provides parents with an opportunity to improve their families' quality of life and secure a better future for their children.