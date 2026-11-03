Residents in Albay’s 3rd district told to brace for ashfall
Albay Gov. Noel Rosal, in a post on his Facebook account, said light ashfall is expected Southwest of Mayon Volcano after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) detected the minor Strombolian activity from the summit crater at 8:22 a.m.
NAGA CITY – The residents of the towns in Albay’s third district were warned to prepare for ashfall from Mayon Volcano’s minor Strombolian activity morning of Tuesday, 3 November.
Albay Gov. Noel Rosal, in a post on his Facebook account, said light ashfall is expected Southwest of Mayon Volcano after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) detected the activity from the summit crater at 8:22 a.m.
Phivolcs said the event generated a 1,600 meters ash plume above the summit crater that drifted Southwest of the volcano towards the third district towns of Guinobatan, Jovellar, Libon, Oas, Pio Duran, and Polangui.
Despite this new activity from the volcano, Rosal said the resumption of classes in all levels, in public and private schools, will continue.
Last week, Rosal suspended classes after the volcano had a moderately explosive eruption, which prompted Phivolcs to elevate its status from Alert Level 2 (decreased unrest) to Alert Level 3 (increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption) on Friday, 30 October.
Rosal reminded the public that human activities are still prohibited inside the six-kilometer permanent danger zone around the volcano.