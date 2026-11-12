MARITIME Industry Authority Regional Office V and Philippine Coast Guard District Bicol officers inspect vessels in Masbate City on 26 October 2026 as part of preparations for Oplan Undas.

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) has placed its regional offices under heightened alert from 13 to 23 November to strengthen maritime safety and security ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit on 16 to 18 November.

Under the directive of MARINA Officer-in-Charge Administrator Rear Admiral Loumer P. Bernabe, all regional offices must intensify safety inspections and enforcement activities, implement contingency measures, and ensure operational readiness in areas expecting increased passenger and vessel traffic.

The agency also reminded domestic shipowners and operators to ensure their vessels are seaworthy, carry valid certificates, observe authorized passenger capacities and employ qualified crew members.

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As part of the summit's security arrangements, dredging, reclamation and related marine activities within 500 yards of the shorelines of Pasay City, Manila and Parañaque City will be suspended from 15 to 18 November. Affected vessels and equipment must be moved outside the restricted zone by 14 November.

MARINA also directed maritime stakeholders to observe a designated 3.5-nautical-mile by 3.5-nautical-mile no-loitering zone and comply with navigational safety measures and restrictions on unauthorized anchoring, fishing, diving and drone operations within security areas.

Through its Enforcement Service and regional offices, MARINA will coordinate with maritime and security authorities throughout the heightened alert period to protect passengers and maintain safe and uninterrupted maritime transport.