ASEAN advances maritime center, South China Sea talks

The document underscored the importance of maintaining “peace, stability and security in the maritime domain,” as well as ensuring “freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce.”

A key feature of the declaration was ASEAN’s support for the planned ASEAN Maritime Centre in the Philippines, which would serve as a regional platform for coordination on maritime issues.

The proposed center is expected to support ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms on maritime-related concerns while strengthening cross-sector and cross-pillar cooperation among member states.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said the center is not intended to confront any country but to promote peaceful navigation and coordinated maritime governance in the South China Sea.

The declaration also reaffirmed the importance of fully implementing the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and called for the conclusion of an “effective and substantive” Code of Conduct between ASEAN and China.

ASEAN leaders said the negotiations should be conducted in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS.

The declaration expanded ASEAN’s maritime agenda beyond territorial disputes, recognizing maritime issues as “multi-dimensional and complex.”

The bloc committed to strengthening cooperation in areas such as maritime law enforcement, search and rescue, maritime transport connectivity, marine environmental protection, illegal fishing, maritime pollution, and protection of critical underwater infrastructure such as submarine cables and pipelines.

ASEAN also pledged stronger cooperation on maritime domain awareness, information-sharing, joint exercises, ocean governance, marine scientific research, and transfer of marine technology.

The declaration additionally highlighted concerns over marine pollution, biodiversity loss, climate change, sea level rise, and threats to coastal communities.

ASEAN leaders also recognized the importance of the blue economy and sustainable marine development, while supporting regional cooperation on marine plastics pollution and marine debris.

The bloc further agreed to strengthen the ASEAN Coast Guard Forum as a platform for maritime law enforcement coordination and regional responses to maritime security threats and transnational crimes.

The declaration emphasized that all maritime cooperation initiatives must remain anchored on ASEAN centrality, international law, sovereignty, non-interference, and mutual respect.

ASEAN leaders also committed to deepening cooperation with external partners while ensuring ASEAN remains at the center of regional maritime initiatives.

The declaration comes as Southeast Asia faces increasing geopolitical pressure in the South China Sea, where multiple ASEAN member states — including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei — have overlapping maritime disputes with China.