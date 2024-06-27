Marcos: The Dutertes can do whatever they want

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. downplayed the purported candidacies of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his two sons, Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, for senators in the 2025 election.

In a media interview at the National Employment Summit at the Manila Hotel on Thursday, Marcos said nothing is final until the Duterte family has formally filed their certificate of candidacy for the senatorial bid this October.

Earlier this week, Vice President Sara Duterte said that her father and her brothers would all be running for Senate in the 2025 elections.

"It’s a free country. They’re allowed to do whatever they want. I really have no reaction to it. Besides, it’s still early. We really won’t know any of these things," Marcos said.

"The only real situation will become clear in October, during the filing. Then we will really see if they will run, who will really run? Who will they join with? What are the parties involved? Which parties are in alliance with which? That's all we will see in October," Marcos added.

The Marcoses and the Dutertes, both coming from different parts of the country, are some of the most powerful political families in the Philippines.

President Marcos and Vice President Duterte made history two years ago after securing their positions during the 2022 national elections.

Marcos won with 31.6 million votes while Duterte had over 32 million. Much of the credit for their overwhelming triumph went to their coalition, the UniTeam.