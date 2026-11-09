Showbiz commentator Cristy Fermin appeared before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Monday, 9 November, in connection with a cyberlibel complaint filed by actress Claudine Barretto.

Fermin said she complied with a subpoena directing her to appear before investigators, emphasizing her respect for the agency and its investigative process.

“Unang-una, respeto para sa ahensya kaya kami narito,” Fermin said.

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“Hindi po namin pwede balewalain ang tulad ng NBI na ginagawa naman ang kanilang makakaya para naman maiayos at mairesolba ang mga kaso,” she added.

However, Fermin said she and her lawyer had decided against submitting a counter-affidavit to the NBI at this stage.

Instead, she said they would respond to Barretto's allegations if the complaint is brought before prosecutors.

“Nagkasundo kami na kapag sinampa na sa piskalya doon na lang kami sasagot,” Fermin said.

Barretto accused the veteran entertainment commentator of repeatedly making public attacks against her.

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Fermin said she would leave it to prosecutors to determine whether the allegations warrant further legal action.

Meanwhile, NBI Director Melvin Matibag assured the public that investigators would handle Barretto's complaint impartially.

“What we can assure to the public, pumunta kayo dito, we will treat you na pare-parehas ang standards,” Matibag said.