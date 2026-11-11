PNP Press Corps holds first medical mission for journalists, families

The Philippine National Police Press Corps (PNPPC) held its first medical mission on Wednesday, 11 November, providing free health services to 50 journalists and their family members.

The activity, themed “Beyond the Headlines: Prioritizing Health and Wellness – Healthy Press, Truth Express,” aimed to promote health awareness and improve access to medical services among media practitioners covering the police beat.

PNPPC President Lea Ylagan of UNTV said the initiative forms part of the organization's efforts to support the health and welfare of its members and their families.

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The medical mission was conducted with the assistance of doctors from the PNP General Hospital and medical personnel from Hi-Precision Diagnostics.

“This is part of our efforts to provide free medical services to our colleagues in the media and their families with a theme “Beyond Headlines: Prioritizing Health and Wellness. Healthy Press, Truth Express”. We are deeply grateful to the PNP leadership under PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez and everyone who supported this initiative,” Ylagan said.

She emphasized that journalists often work long hours and face demanding assignments, making access to health services an important concern.

“Our colleagues in the media work tirelessly to bring important stories to the public. Through this medical mission, we want to remind them that their health and well-being matter, too. We hope this initiative will be the first of many efforts to provide meaningful support to our members and their families,” Ylagan said.