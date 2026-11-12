The Philippine National Police (PNP) has formed a special investigation task group to track down the gunmen responsible for the killing of a Basilan judge in Zamboanga City on Thursday.

Regional Trial Court Branch 2 Presiding Judge Joseph Wee Sit of Isabela City, Basilan, was ambushed by unidentified gunmen while inside his vehicle in Barangay Tumaga early on 12 November.

Police said Wee Sit was rushed to Zamboanga Peninsula Medical Center, where he died despite efforts to revive him.

Police Regional Office 9 Director Brig. Gen. Elmer Ragay condemned the killing, describing it as an attack on the rule of law.

"This violent act is an affront to the rule of law and a grave offense against the safety and security of our community," Ragay said.

He immediately ordered the activation of a Special Investigation Task Group to conduct a focused investigation and identify those responsible for the attack.

"The PNP is employing all available resources and exhausting every possible lead to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. We are resolute in our commitment to pursue the investigation until the perpetrators are held accountable," Ragay said.

Initial reports from the Zamboanga City Police Office showed that Wee Sit was inside his vehicle when the assailants opened fire.

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Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered eight spent cartridges from an undetermined firearm at the crime scene.

Ragay appealed to witnesses and anyone with information about the attack to coordinate with the nearest police station or Police Regional Office 9.

"Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may prove crucial in advancing the investigation," he said.