The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) North Metro Manila Chapter participated in the Valenzuela City Local Infrastructure Audit as part of Civil Engineering Month 2026. The initiative uses professional engineering expertise to evaluate public works and guide local maintenance decisions.

Through visual inspections and structural documentation, civil engineers assess municipal assets for defects including concrete cracking, corrosion, surface unevenness, and water accumulation, logging field observations to track structural changes over time.

Field findings help engineers prioritize safety risks and distinguish routine maintenance needs from critical structural issues that require specialized repair.