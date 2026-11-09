Nuclear and energy experts said the viability of nuclear projects would depend on appropriate technology, regulatory safeguards and strategic partnerships.



Aaron Green, president and CEO of US-based EōS Organization, said technology selection should be guided by electricity demand and the cost of delivering power.



“The Philippines needs reliable electricity at a cost that allows its industries to grow. We should begin by understanding where the demand is, how much power is required, and what consumers can afford,” Green said.



SMRs generally have smaller generation capacities than conventional nuclear facilities and are designed for modular construction, allowing developers to introduce power capacity incrementally depending on project requirements.



Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGEN), through its Nuclear Energy Strategic Transition program, is conducting an SMR feasibility study supported by a $2.8-million grant from the US Trade and Development Agency.



The study, being undertaken by Sargent & Lundy and local engineering firm AMH Philippines, will assess reactor technologies, potential sites, grid integration and financial considerations. Results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2027.



MGEN executive Felino Bernardo said technical and financial assessments are necessary to determine whether projects can be developed safely and at commercially viable costs.



Former Philippine Nuclear Research Institute director Carlo Arcilla said nuclear power could provide dependable electricity regardless of weather conditions and complement renewable energy, provided projects meet safety standards.



The government targets 1,200 megawatts of nuclear capacity by 2032, rising to 2,400 MW by 2035 and 4,800 MW by 2050 under the Philippine Energy Plan.



The Philippines has established the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority under Republic Act No. 12305 to independently oversee nuclear safety, security and safeguards.