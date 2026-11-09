Liquid marijuana in vape cartridge seized from drug personality in Matnog port

A 20-year-old Quezon City resident was arrested following at Matnog Port, Sorsogon after he was found in possession of a violet vape cartridge containing approximately one gram of suspected liquid marijuana, with an estimated street value of P1,700.

PORT ARREST. Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency put handcuffs on the 20-year-old suspect after he yielded a gram of liquid marijuana inside a vape cartridge during an interdiction operation in Matnog Port, Sorsogon on Sunday, 8 November.

NAGA CITY – A 20-year-old was arrested for possession of liquid marijuana which he kept inside a vape cartridge at Matnog port in Matnog, Sorsogon on Sunday, 8 November, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bicol said.

In a report, PDEA Bicol said alias "DJ", 20 and a resident of Quezon City, was arrested following an interdiction operation at around 11:24 a.m. at Matnog Port.

Agents seized a violet vape cartridge containing approximately one gram of suspected liquid marijuana, with an estimated street value of P1,700.