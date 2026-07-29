The court also ordered each of the convicts to pay a ₱500,000 fine.

Collera and Atonen were arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted on April 26, 2023, in Camp 7, Baguio City.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region III, PDEA Cordillera, and Station 8 of the Baguio City Police Office.

Authorities seized 57 kilograms of dried marijuana leaves, with a standard drug market value of ₱6.7 million.