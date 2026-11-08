CIDG seizes P25 million worth of alleged smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga del Norte

SALUG, Zamboanga del Norte — Authorities confiscated around 408 master cases of assorted cigarettes suspected to have been smuggled, with an estimated market value of P25 million, during a law enforcement operation in Barangay Poblacion, Salug, on 5 November 2026.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the operation was conducted by the CIDG Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Field Unit, together with the Special Operations Team of CIDG Regional Field Unit 9, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 9, Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the local police unit.

Authorities said the seized tobacco products lacked the required graphic health warnings, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tax stamps, and other mandatory markings and documentation.

The CIDG director said Republic Act No. 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, strengthens the government's campaign against large-scale smuggling and other illegal activities involving agricultural products, including tobacco.

The law seeks to protect legitimate agricultural industries, promote fair trade, and safeguard the national economy against economic sabotage.

Meanwhile, Republic Act No. 10643, or the Graphic Health Warnings Law, seeks to protect public health by raising awareness of the dangers of tobacco use through mandatory graphic and textual health warnings on cigarette packaging.

The CIDG chief also cited Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, which aims to modernize customs administration, improve revenue collection, facilitate legitimate trade, and combat smuggling and customs fraud while promoting transparency and integrity.

Authorities said charges for violations of Republic Act Nos. 12022, 10643, and 10863 would be filed against the owners of the seized cigarettes, who remain at large.

The CIDG leadership commended PCOL Rafael D. Lero, regional chief of CIDG Regional Field Unit 9, and the CIDG Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Field Unit, led by PMAJ John Paul B. Nepomuceno, for the operation.