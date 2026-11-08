San Nicolas reviews anti-drug programs, checks drug-cleared barangays

San Nicolas officials and community representatives assess local anti-drug programs and validate efforts to maintain drug-cleared barangay status in Ilocos Norte.

SAN NICOLAS, Ilocos Norte — Municipal officials and community representatives assessed local anti-drug programs and efforts to maintain the drug-cleared status of barangays during a validation activity on 6 November.

The San Nicolas Municipal Police Station, led by officer-in-charge PCPT Sygman C. Benigno, participated in the Community-Based Anti-Illegal Drug Advocacy and on-site validation held at JLP Function Hall in Paoay.

Participants included representatives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Ilocos Norte Provincial Drug Enforcement Agency, the San Nicolas Municipal Anti-Drug Abuse Council, and the municipality's Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils.

The activity aimed to determine whether previously drug-cleared barangays continued to meet the required standards and identify areas for improvement in local drug prevention and intervention programs.

Organizers also sought to strengthen coordination among government agencies, barangay councils, and community stakeholders.