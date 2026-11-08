Nueva Ecija rice processing facility to benefit 3,256 farmers

GENERAL MAMERTO NATIVIDAD, Nueva Ecija — Some 3,256 rice farmers are expected to benefit from a newly inaugurated Rice Processing System (RPS) in General Mamerto Natividad, Nueva Ecija, which was turned over on 6 November 2026.

According to the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech), the facility was inaugurated and turned over to the Talabutab Norte Primary Multipurpose Cooperative, whose members collectively cultivate 7,941 hectares of rice farmland.

The RPS is valued at P65.58 million and includes three recirculating dryers with capacities of six and 12 tons per batch, as well as a multi-stage rice mill capable of processing two to three tons of rice per hour.

The facility is a modern drying and milling system provided to qualified farmers' cooperatives and associations, as well as local government units, under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Mechanization Program. The initiative aims to reduce post-harvest losses and preserve rice quality.

Also present during the inauguration were Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary for Rice Industry Development Engr. Christopher V. Morales; PHilMech Director IV Dr. Dionisio G. Alvindia and Director III Joel V. Dator; DA Regional Field Office III Agricultural Program Coordinating Officer Dr. Analou Morelos; National Food Authority (NFA) Region III Manager Jeoffrey S. Paraton and Nueva Ecija Branch Manager Maria Luisa L. Luluquisen; and local officials from General Mamerto Natividad, the Office of the Third District, and the provincial government.

Nueva Ecija recorded a palay (unmilled rice) production of 315,000.70 metric tons in the first quarter of 2026, up 0.75% from 312,647.88 metric tons during the same period in 2025.

Production reached 752,751.02 metric tons in the second quarter, down 2.76% from 774,152.82 metric tons in the corresponding period last year.

Despite the decline in second-quarter output, harvested area increased by 2% to 114,215.60 hectares. However, average yield fell by 4.63%, from 6.91 to 6.59 metric tons per hectare.