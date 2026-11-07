The Philippine National Police (PNP) has uncovered an underground online cockfighting operation in the town of Pandi, Bulacan on 5 November 2026.

According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), the underground online sabong was operating from a facility in Barangay Poblacion, and allegedly reaches bettors as far as Mexico, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

The suspected illegal gambling hub reportedly used sophisticated livestreaming equipment and computer systems to broadcast cockfights and facilitate online betting beyond Philippine borders.

Joint police units, led by the Regional Special Operations Group of the Regional Intelligence Division 3 (RSOG-RID3), raided the property at around 6:30 PM through Search Warrant No. 154-M-2026 issued by Judge Reuben Ritzuko T. Veradio of the Regional Trial Court Branch 104 in Malolos City, Bulacan.

Inside the premises, operatives discovered two separate studios where cockfights were allegedly being staged and livestreamed. Computer systems and electronic equipment believed to support the online betting operation were also found.

Authorities are looking into the reported international reach of the underground operation, particularly its alleged connections to online gambling activities involving Mexico, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

Among the confiscated items were desktop computers, monitors, professional video cameras, pan-tilt-zoom cameras, camera controllers, audio mixers, microphones, networking devices, a mobile phone, and assorted electronic accessories. Four live fighting cocks were also recovered.

PRO3 Director PBGEN Jess B. Mendez said the operation supports the directive of PGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., Chief of the Philippine National Police, to intensify law enforcement efforts against illegal gambling and other criminal activities.

"The use of technology does not exempt anyone from the law. We will continue to intensify our operations against illegal online gambling and hold those responsible accountable," RD Mendez said.

Participating units included the Regional Intelligence Unit 3, Pandi Municipal Police Station, Bulacan Police Provincial Office, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group 3, and the Directorate for Intelligence.

Authorities conducted the raid in connection with alleged violations of Presidential Decree No. 449, or the Cockfighting Law of 1974, in relation to Executive Order No. 9, Series of 2022, and Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.