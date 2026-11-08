170 wanted persons arrested in 24-hour CALABARZON sweep

73 most wanted persons among those arrested in PRO4A’s 24-hour anti-criminality operation across CALABARZON.

Police arrested 170 wanted persons, including 73 classified as Most Wanted Persons (MWPs), during a 24-hour simultaneous anti-criminality operation across CALABARZON, the Police Regional Office 4A (PRO4A) reported Sunday, 8 November.

The Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO), conducted from 6 a.m. on 7 November to 6 a.m. on 8 November, resulted in the arrest of 73 MWPs and 97 other wanted individuals facing various criminal charges.

According to PRO4A, the cases involved alleged violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, and Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, as well as murder, rape and homicide.

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Cavite recorded the highest number of MWP arrests with 20, including six regional-level most wanted individuals.

Laguna followed with 17, including five regional-level MWPs, while Rizal recorded 14, including three regional-level MWPs.

Among the significant arrests was alias “Kulot,” ranked fifth on the regional most wanted list, who was apprehended in Barangay Mayao Castillo, Lucena City, Quezon.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Lucena City Component Police Station, the 405th Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4A and the Quezon Provincial Intelligence Team.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Pagbilao Municipal Police Station arrested alias “Bintuno,” the sixth-ranked regional most wanted person, along Cavite Street in Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila.

In a separate operation, Calauan police arrested alias “Gojo,” ranked eighth on the regional most wanted list, in Barangay Dagatan, Lipa City, Batangas.

Police said Kulot and Bintuno were wanted for murder, while Gojo was facing a qualified rape charge.

PRO4A Regional Director Brig. Gen. Dominic L. Baccay credited public cooperation and coordination with local government units for the successful implementation of the operation.

Baccay emphasized that information provided by residents and coordination with communities remain essential to strengthening police operations against wanted persons and other criminal activities.