7 nabbed, P43K drugs seized in Calabarzon

Seven suspects were arrested in five buy-bust operations that yielded suspected illegal drugs with a combined police-estimated value of ₱43,874 in Cavite, Laguna and Batangas early on 21 October.

According to the Police Regional Office 4A incident summary, the operations were conducted between 12:45 a.m. and 3:10 a.m.

In Dasmariñas City, three suspects were arrested at around 2 a.m. in Barangay San Antonio de Padua II after allegedly selling suspected shabu to an undercover police officer.

Police reported recovering five sachets containing approximately 2.29 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱15,572.

In Batangas City, a suspect was arrested at around 2:05 a.m. in Barangay Calicanto. Operatives seized seven sachets containing approximately 10.30 grams of suspected marijuana described in the report as kush, valued at ₱15,450.

In Santa Cruz, Laguna, police arrested a suspect during a buy-bust operation at around 12:45 a.m. in Sitio Pag-ibig, Barangay Pagsawitan. Two sachets containing approximately 0.92 gram of suspected shabu valued at ₱6,256 were confiscated.

Another suspect was arrested at around 1:10 a.m. at the Cavite City Public Cemetery in Barangay 48A. Police reported seizing three sachets of suspected shabu valued at ₱3,876.

In Balayan, Batangas, a suspect was arrested at around 3:10 a.m. in Barangay Lanatan. Operatives recovered a sachet containing approximately 0.40 gram of suspected shabu valued at ₱2,720.