Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) posted a net income of P36.3 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by double-digit loan growth, wider margins and higher fee income despite challenging market conditions.

“The resiliency and strength of the Bank come from the Bank’s robust fundamentals and prudent approach in managing its core businesses. With the economic landscape still uncertain, we will continue to invest in our capabilities to better serve our customers, while managing risks prudently,” Metrobank President Fabian Dee said.

“We are making sure that we will sustain our ability to create long-term value to all our stakeholders,” he added.

The bank’s net interest income rose 11.9 percent to P102.7 billion, while its net interest margin improved to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent a year earlier.

Gross loans expanded 13 percent year-on-year, outpacing industry growth. Institutional loans increased 14.2 percent, driven by corporate investment spending and working capital requirements, while consumer loans grew 8.9 percent on the back of credit card and mortgage lending.

Total deposits reached P2.5 trillion, with low-cost current and savings accounts accounting for 61.2 percent. Its loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 83.8 percent, indicating room to support additional customer financing requirements.

Fee and trust income climbed 6.7 percent to P14.9 billion, helping cushion the impact of fluctuating market conditions on trading income.