The Philippine National Police (PNP) has expanded its investigation into a foreign-led scam hub dismantled in Pasay City, focusing on possible local financiers, recruiters and facilitators who helped sustain its operations.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Wednesday directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to identify individuals and groups that may have supported the syndicate, including potential accomplices.

The investigation follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to dismantle illegal scam hubs and transnational criminal networks operating in the country.

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“This operation demonstrates that the PNP will not allow foreign criminal syndicates to exploit Philippine territory and use it as a base for victimizing people across borders. We are sending a clear message that organized fraud will be pursued relentlessly, regardless of the nationality or influence of those behind it,” Nartatez said.

Police arrested 159 individuals during the raid on the alleged parcel scam hub, which investigators said had operated for three months.

Among those arrested were 128 Indonesians and three alleged masterminds, including one Chinese national and two Malaysians.

Nartatez and Remulla inspected the facility Tuesday, 3 November.

Investigators said the syndicate targeted victims in Vietnam, China, Malaysia and Indonesia through a four-stage fraud scheme using a database of names, addresses and telephone numbers.

The scammers allegedly contacted victims and falsely claimed that parcels addressed to them contained illegal drugs.

They then impersonated police officers, threatening victims with criminal investigations, frozen bank accounts and asset seizures.

Another syndicate member would subsequently pose as a sympathetic officer offering assistance in exchange for money transfers.

Police said the group recruited workers through Telegram and Instagram by advertising virtual assistant positions.

Investigators also found that foreign nationals involved in the operation had entered the Philippines as tourists without valid work visas.

The operation was exposed after three individuals who were allegedly forced to work at the facility escaped and reported the activities to authorities.

Police recovered Indonesian and Vietnamese police uniforms, along with photographs and tarpaulins featuring police officials from both countries, allegedly used to intimidate victims and lend credibility to the fraudulent operation.

Nartatez warned job seekers against accepting suspicious employment offers, particularly those promising easy money.