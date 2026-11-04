The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday commended Philippine Navy chief Vice Adm. Jose Ma. Ambrosio Q. Ezpeleta for his leadership and contributions to military modernization during his exit call on AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete.

Nafarrete recognized Ezpeleta's efforts to strengthen the Navy's operational readiness and maritime defense capabilities while supporting the AFP's broader mission of safeguarding national sovereignty.

Under Ezpeleta's leadership, the Navy pursued modernization programs aimed at improving its defense capabilities and operational effectiveness.

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As Ezpeleta concludes his tour of duty, Nafarrete acknowledged his contributions to building a more capable, responsive and mission-ready naval force.