PNP arrests man accused of stabbing dog, attacking police officer

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. announced Tuesday the arrest of a 34-year-old man who allegedly attacked a dog with a kitchen knife before assaulting a responding police officer in Barangay Cembo, Taguig City.

The incident began when Barangay Northside personnel sought police assistance after the suspect allegedly attacked a dog along JP Rizal Extension. Responding officers from Sub-Station 11 of the Taguig City Police Station joined barangay personnel in tracking down the suspect.

During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly hurled a large rock at the responders and attempted to stab one of the officers, inflicting physical injuries. The officers eventually subdued and arrested him, recovering a 15-inch kitchen knife at the scene.

The dog survived the attack and was safely rescued and returned to its owner. Both the suspect and the injured police officer were brought to the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital for medical treatment. The suspect remains under medical observation while in police custody.

Nartatez said the incident reflects the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly its Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which emphasizes effective police response, decisive law enforcement action and the protection of lives through timely intervention.

Investigators are preparing criminal complaints for violations of Republic Act 8485, as amended by Republic Act 10631, or the Animal Welfare Act, as well as direct assault, disobedience to a person in authority, and alarms and scandals under the Revised Penal Code.

Under the Animal Welfare Act, penalties depend on the severity of the offense. If an animal survives but sustains severe injuries that impair its ability to survive independently, offenders face imprisonment of one year and one day to one year and six months and/or a fine of up to P50,000.

If the animal dies, the penalty increases to one year and six months to two years of imprisonment and/or a fine of up to P100,000. Cases involving syndicates, public officers or illegal commercial animal cruelty carry penalties of up to three years of imprisonment and/or a fine of up to P250,000.

Nartatez stressed that animal cruelty must be addressed through firm law enforcement and accountability.

“Acts of cruelty against defenseless animals must never be dismissed as minor offenses. The PNP will ensure that such incidents receive appropriate police action and that perpetrators are held accountable under the law,” Nartatez said.

He also urged the public to take an active role in preventing animal abuse and reporting incidents to authorities.

“Huwag nating ipagwalang-bahala ang pananakit sa mga hayop. Magsumbong agad sa mga awtoridad upang mapigilan ang pang-aabuso at mapanagot ang mga lumalabag sa batas,” he added.