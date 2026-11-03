Quezon wind project faces new public consultation on 9 November

Levanta Renewables and Triconti Windkraft Group have partnered to develop the proposed 100-megawatt Atimonan Wind Project in Quezon. The P10.8-billion development is scheduled for another public scoping activity on 9 November 2026 as part of its environmental review.

ATIMONAN, Quezon — Residents and stakeholders in Atimonan, Quezon, will have another opportunity to raise environmental and community concerns over a proposed P10.8-billion wind power project during a public scoping activity scheduled for 9 November.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) CALABARZON said the consultation will be held at 1 p.m. at the Barangay Hall of Caridad Ibaba as part of the project's ongoing environmental impact assessment.

The proposed 100-megawatt Quezon Wind Power Project, developed by Atimonan Windkraft Corporation, will cover approximately 1,539 hectares across seven barangays: Balugohin, Sokol, Rizal, Caridad Ibaba, Caridad Ilaya, Villa Ilaya and Villa Ibaba.

The public scoping will allow residents, concerned groups and other stakeholders to identify potential issues involving land use, biodiversity, infrastructure development and environmental impacts before the project advances through further regulatory review.

Based on the project description submitted to the DENR-EMB, the estimated P10.8-billion investment will cover engineering studies, site development, support facilities, wind turbine installation, equipment procurement and environmental management measures.

The project is expected to add 100 megawatts of renewable energy capacity to the Luzon power grid, supporting the country's transition to cleaner energy sources.

In December 2025, Levanta Renewables and Triconti Windkraft Group announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop the Atimonan Onshore Wind Project after it secured an award under the government's fourth Green Energy Auction.

Construction is targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with commercial operations projected for the first quarter of 2029.

The development is also expected to generate around 200 jobs during construction and between 50 and 100 jobs during its operational phase, based on the proponent's preliminary estimates.