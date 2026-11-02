The national government is proposing P17.8 billion for feeding programs in public schools and child development centers in 2027 as part of efforts to combat persistent malnutrition among Filipino children.

House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan said the proposed 2027 National Expenditure Program (NEP) allocates P11.4 billion for the Department of Education's (DepEd) School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP) and P6.4 billion for the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP).

Libanan highlighted the proposed funding at the start of National Children's Month, observed every November to promote children's rights, health, nutrition and well-being.

The SBFP provides nutritious meals to incoming kindergarten pupils and learners in Grades 1 to 6 identified as wasted, severely wasted, stunted or severely stunted.

The program also covers children at risk of dropping out of school, as well as learners from indigenous communities and low-income households.

Meanwhile, the SFP provides meals to preschool children enrolled in public child development centers and those participating in supervised neighborhood play activities.

“As members of Congress, we have a duty to ensure that public funds are spent wisely and that people know where their money is going, especially when it comes to programs that directly affect social welfare,” Libanan said.

He emphasized that lawmakers must closely examine government spending and ensure transparency in programs intended to assist vulnerable sectors.

Libanan said proper nutrition should be treated as a long-term investment in children's education and development.

“We must treat proper nutrition as an essential investment in our children’s future. A child who goes to school hungry faces greater difficulty concentrating, participating in class and keeping up with lessons,” he said.

“By ensuring that nutritious food reaches children who need it most, these feeding programs can help remove hunger as a barrier to learning and give our young people a stronger foundation to grow and develop,” he added.

The proposed allocations come amid continuing concerns over food insecurity.

A Social Weather Stations survey found that 20.3 percent of Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger at least once during the second quarter of 2026.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, adopted on 20 November 1989, recognizes children's rights to health, adequate nutrition, education and protection.