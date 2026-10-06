LOS BAÑOS, Laguna — Cabinet Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. urged expanded public-private cooperation on Tuesday, 6 October, during the launch of a local initiative targeting child malnutrition and stunting.

Speaking at the rollout of the M.I.L.K. (Make Intelligent Lots of Kids) Program in Los Baños, Abalos stated that government efforts alone are insufficient to meet the nutritional needs of Filipino children. He called on local government units, private groups, and civic organizations to replicate similar interventions nationwide.

The program, jointly undertaken by the Los Baños municipal government and the Knights of Rizal, targets early childhood development by providing health and nutrition support during a child's first 1,000 days of life. It aims to assist local children at risk of growth delays and developmental issues.

Los Baños Mayor Neil Andrew Nocon affirmed that the local government will continue implementing health and nutrition programs to address child development concerns in the municipality.