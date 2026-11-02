BOC sells seized Rolls-Royce for nearly P23-M

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) successfully auctioned a seized 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan for P22.952 million, showcasing its commitment to converting confiscated goods into funds for government programs benefiting Filipinos.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) raised P22.952 million from the public auction of a confiscated 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan held on 30 October 2026.

BOC record showed that the said vehicle is among the vehicles confiscated in 2025 in Pasay City due to indications of unlawful importation.

Upon verification, it was revealed that these vehicles have no corresponding records in the Customs Processing Database, which served as the basis for initiating legal action pursuant to Section 1113 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

From January to September 2026, the total collections gathered by the BOC from public auctions reached P146.677 million, with P115.889 million originating from the Port of Manila.

This is proof of the BOC's continuous efforts to convert confiscated and forfeited goods into additional funds for the government through an orderly, transparent, and lawful disposition process.

All proceeds from public auctions are remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury to help fund government programs and essential services that will directly benefit the Filipino people.