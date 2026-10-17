BOC generates P7-M from negotiated sale of four Maseratis

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) successfully conducted a negotiated sale for four luxury vehicles, specifically Maserati Levante models, with a total accepted offer of P7,055,664, as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure an orderly, transparent, and advantageous disposition of vehicles under government custody.

The vehicles include two 2021 Maserati Levante Modenas with accepted offers of P1,594,388 and P1,601,000, as well as two 2021 Maserati Levante GT Hybrids valued at P1,930,088 and P1,930,188.

Fast Car Traders Corp. submitted the accepted offers in the conducted negotiated sale. However, the sale of the vehicles is not yet final, as the agreed prices must still be approved by the Department of Finance (DOF) before the transaction can be fully implemented.