MMSU expands improved garlic farming technology in Northern Luzon

The Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) is expanding the use of improved garlic production technologies in Northern Luzon through a partnership with local governments, state universities and colleges, and farming communities.

The initiative was carried out through project visits from 26 to 28 October in Nueva Vizcaya, Cagayan, and Ifugao under a program funded by the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD).

The project, titled "Scaling-out Improved Garlic Production through Integrated Crop Management for Garlic in Northern Luzon and Selected Expansion Areas," aims to introduce science-based farming practices to more garlic producers.

The project team met with partner institutions and farmer-cooperators in Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya; Peñablanca, Tuguegarao, Cagayan; Cagayan State University-Piat; and Ifugao State University.

Discussions covered the project's objectives, implementation plans, expected outputs, and the responsibilities of participating institutions and farmers.

The team also distributed planting materials and other farm inputs to support the establishment and implementation of the project in the identified areas.

The initiative seeks to improve garlic productivity through Integrated Crop Management practices, while strengthening cooperation among research institutions, local governments, and farmers.