PNP Finance Service passes institutionalization evaluation

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Finance Service passed its Performance Governance Reporting (PGR) Revalida on 30 October, advancing its bid to institutionalize its performance governance system.

The evaluation was conducted at the Sinagtala P.A.T.R.O.L.ers’ Hall of the Center for Police Strategy Management (CPSM) at Camp BGen Rafael T. Crame in Quezon City.

During the assessment, PMGEN Marlou Roy V. Alzate, director of the PNP Finance Service, presented the unit’s accomplishments, strategic initiatives, and internal mechanisms for managing financial resources.

The panel examined the presentation through a question-and-answer session and deliberation, focusing on the Finance Service’s implementation of its performance governance commitments under the PNP P.A.T.R.O.L. Plan 2030 and PNP Focused Agenda.

The assessment panel was chaired by PMGEN Dindo R. Reyes, director for comptrollership, with representatives from the Public Safety College, PNP offices, the National Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development, the private sector, and the banking industry.

Reyes announced the Finance Service’s passing following the panel deliberation.