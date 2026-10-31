Drug-sniffing dog uncovers marijuana shipment in Laguna

PDEA seizes ₱30,000 worth of suspected marijuana products during K9 inspection at San Pedro courier hub

COURIER HUB SEIZURE. A Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operative documents suspected marijuana products recovered during a K9-assisted inspection at a courier hub in Barangay San Vicente, San Pedro City, Laguna, on 30 October 2026. Authorities seized approximately 250 grams of suspected marijuana products valued at ₱30,000.

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — Anti-narcotics operatives seized approximately ₱30,000 worth of suspected marijuana products during a K9-assisted inspection at a courier hub in Barangay San Vicente, San Pedro City, on Friday evening, 30 October.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said personnel from its Seaport Interdiction Unit-Batangas conducted the inspection at around 8:30 p.m., uncovering approximately 250 grams of suspected marijuana products concealed in parcels intended for shipment.

The confiscated items included 28 transparent plastic sachets and 12 resealable sachets containing suspected dried marijuana leaves, along with a heat-sealed plastic bag containing suspected high-grade marijuana, commonly known as Kush.

Agents also recovered two suspected marijuana brownies and a vape cartridge believed to contain marijuana oil.

The discovery followed a K9-assisted inspection designed to detect illegal drugs moving through courier and delivery channels.

Authorities brought the seized items to PDEA Regional Office 4A for documentation, inventory and appropriate disposition.

Investigators are working to identify the individuals responsible for the parcels and determine their intended destinations.

PDEA has not announced any arrests or the filing of criminal charges in connection with the seizure.