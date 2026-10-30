The Manila International Container Port (MICP) collected P184.33 billion in customs duties and taxes from January to September 2026, up 6.42 percent from P173.20 billion in the same period last year.

The increase translated to an additional P11.14 billion in government revenue, with the port accounting for 24.2 percent of the Bureau of Customs' (BOC) total collections during the nine-month period.

In a statement, MICP said it exceeded its monthly collection targets in February, April, June and July, with July recording the highest revenue at P23.25 billion.

Proceeds from public auctions also climbed 58.05 percent to P1.76 million in September from P1.11 million a year earlier.

Under District Collector Felipe Geoffrey De Vera IV, the port continued to strengthen revenue collection, border security and trade facilitation initiatives in support of the BOC's Integrity, Accountability and Modernization Movement.

P1.7B in cigarettes intercepted

MICP reported 52 seizure-related cases involving dangerous drugs, illicit cigarettes, vape products, undeclared goods and other regulated commodities.

Among its largest operations was the inspection of 23 containers carrying approximately 29,900 master cases of cigarettes valued at P1.716 billion.

Authorities also seized tobacco manufacturing equipment, raw materials and finished products worth P48.88 million, while separate operations targeted undeclared vape products and other regulated shipments.

Meanwhile, the port coordinated with the Door-to-Door Consolidators Association of the Philippines to address shipment concerns and facilitate the processing and release of balikbayan boxes.

MICP also continued consultations with industry stakeholders through its Customs Industry Consultative and Advisory Council to address clearance procedures and operational concerns.

Its Customer Care Center and OFW Help Desk remained operational to assist overseas Filipino workers and other clients with customs-related inquiries.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno commended port personnel and industry partners for their contributions to revenue collection and border protection.