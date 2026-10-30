ACCIONA joint venture to provide facilities management in the Philippines

Aboitiz Construction personnel review documents at an industrial worksite. The company is expanding its maintenance, equipment rental and facilities management services as it marks its 51st anniversary. Photo courtesy of Aboitiz Construction.

Aboitiz Construction is expanding its industrial maintenance, equipment rental and facilities management businesses as it marks its 51st anniversary, extending its services to more industries and locations nationwide.

The company said it has partnered with Spanish infrastructure firm ACCIONA to establish a joint venture offering integrated facilities management in the Philippines.

The venture will provide technical maintenance, operations and support services for manufacturing facilities, logistics businesses, transport hubs and corporate real estate. The company said the partnership would also generate skilled local employment opportunities.

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Its maintenance business, ACI Plus, has expanded its coverage to thermal power facilities in Davao City; Maco, Davao de Oro; and Nasipit, Agusan del Norte.

These add to its routine power plant maintenance operations in Bataan, Navotas, Laguna, Albay and Quezon province.

ACI Plus also handles work for cement and mining facilities, line maintenance for Visayan Electric Company and routine maintenance in Toledo, Cebu. The business segment has recorded more than three million safe man-hours, according to the company.

Aboitiz Construction has also launched ACI Rentals, offering heavy equipment rental, asset reliability management, maintenance and technical support for industrial and commercial projects.

In Batangas, the company continues to undertake multiphase land development and utilities infrastructure works at the 1,100-hectare LIMA Estate. It has similar activities at the more than 300-hectare TARI Estate in Tarlac City.

The company also serves as a contractor at the Tsuneishi Heavy Industries shipbuilding facility in Balamban, Cebu.

Aboitiz Construction Executive Director Antonio Peñalver credited employees’ dedication and hard work for the company’s 51-year milestone.